Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest update on 5x NBA All-Star's status (February 10)

Luka Doncic is probable to face the OKC Thunder on Saturday. He's on the injury report for a new ailment. Doncic is dealing with a broken nose. However, he hasn't missed a game because of it. A probable status means he's likely to suit up for the game. His availability status should be revealed closer to the game.

Doncic has missed eight games this season. He's been relatively healthy and played at an MVP-caliber level. He's averaging 34.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists on 49/38/78 splits. The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak and will hope Doncic stays available, as that could help them carry on with this momentum.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic broke his nose after colliding with Kyrie Irving in a practice session. He revealed it during an appearance on former player JJ Redick's podcast. Before that, Doncic had dealt with a lingering ankle issue that saw him miss two of his eight games. He's also had quad and calf injuries this season.

Luka Doncic stats vs. OKC Thunder

Doncic has played 12 games against the Thunder, averaging 27.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He holds a 7-5 record against them. Doncic and the Mavs lost their only game against the Thunder this season on Dec. 12. The Slovenian had 36 points, 15 rebounds, 18 assists, two steals and blocks each, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 126-120 loss.

Saturday's game gives Dallas a solid chance at leveling the season series, with Kyrie Irving likely to play and new additions PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford making their debuts.

Mavericks face a real test after returning home

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks took care of business on their East Coast road trip with consecutive wins against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets and shorthanded New York Knicks.

They looked comfortable with the opposition not posing much of a threat in any games. However, that changes against the healthy OKC Thunder team, which is second in the West ahead of Saturday's slate.

The Thunder are coming off a 7-3 run. They have the tools on both ends of the floor to limit Dallas. The Mavericks must ensure Luka Doncic gets all the support he needs. Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. and PJ Washington could play vital roles.

Dallas can put immense pressure on the Thunder's defense with the quarter's scoring and shooting abilities. It could pave the way for the Mavs' fourth win in a row.

