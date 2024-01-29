Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on Dallas Mavericks star’s status (January 29)

Luka Doncic is active and listed as fully healthy ahead of the Dallas Mavericks game on Monday. Luka Doncic and the Mavs will host the Orlando Magic. However, he may have some heavy legs given his recent workload and performances.

Monday’s game will be the second for Doncic since his insane career-high performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Doncic went off for a mind-blowing 73 points. He then played the next night in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic and the Mavericks lost to the Kings 120-115, despite his impressive stats of 28 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds. Doncic has been playing heavy minutes, logging at least 39 minutes in the past four games.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Nothing has happened to Luka Doncic as of late. He did miss three games earlier this month with an ankle injury. He has now fully recovered.

Luka Doncic stats vs Orlando Magic

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season. Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a win in Orlando on November 6 at the beginning of the season.

He scored 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting and went 5-of-10 from downtown. He completed his stat line with six assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Doncic has averaged 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 11 games against the Magic during his career. His best performance against Orlando came in 2022, when he scored 44 points in 37 minutes. He shot 65.4 percent that night.

Doncic has been playing at an MVP level lately. He is second in the league in scoring with 34.4 points per game. He only trails Joel Embiid, whom he one-upped last week with his 73-point performance. Embiid also put up 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs last Monday. The two will be locked among the MVP candidates all season long.

Doncic is also having an incredible month outside of scoring. He is averaging 9.9 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this month.

The Mavs may need more Doncic heroics as they have a few injuries to deal with. Dwight Powell is listed as out with an eye injury. Kyrie Irving remains on the injury report and will be out once again with a thumb injury.

Maxi Kleber is probable with a toe injury. Dante Exum is day-to-day with a knee, as is Derrick Jones Jr. with a wrist ailment.

