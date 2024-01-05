Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Jan. 5)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are slated to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. While there are multiple names on the injury report, both All-Stars will be in action.

While he did miss a game last week, Luka Doncic will be in the lineup for the Mavericks. He'll be looking to follow up his 41-point, five-assist barrage against the Blazers earlier this week.

Some of the names on the injury for Dallas include Dereck Lively (ankle), Grant Williams (ankle) and Dante Exum (heel). Kyrie Irving will also be in action after missing a few weeks due to a knee injury. The All-Star guard was hurt in December after teammate Dwight Powell fell on him.

When these teams faced off earlier this week, it resulted in a blowout win for the Mavericks. Portland is going to be shorthanded for this matchup as center Deandre Ayton is listed as out.

Heading into Friday, the Mavericks are in the middle of a tight Western Conference. Their 20-15 record is good seventh place, but they are only two games behind the fourth-place LA Clippers.

Led by their duo of Doncic and Irving once again, Dallas should be able to take care of business against the rebuilding Blazers.

How many games has Luka Doncic missed this season?

When it comes to durable stars this season, Luka Doncic should be at the top of the list. Aside from a few occasions, the All-Star guard has been in the lineup almost every night for the Dallas Mavericks.

As we near the halfway point of the regular season, Luka Doncic has only missed three games. The first absence was on December 1st against the Memphis Grizzlies. The other two came in the past two weeks in games against the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Similar to previous years, the Mavericks have struggled to stay competitive when Doncic is not in the lineup. In the games he has missed this season, Dallas has a record of 0-3.

Being one of the more durable stars in the league could benefit Doncic in a few months when it comes time to pick award winners. Due to the new rules implemented this season, players have to play in at least 65 games if they want to be considered for certain accolades. This includes MVP and All-NBA honors.

As far as MVP goes, Doncic has played his way into the conversation. While his team's record isn't flashy, he's been one of the top overall performers this season. Doncic is currently posting averages of 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. Only Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has a higher scoring average.

Doncic finds himself with a prime opportunity to add to his MVP-level numbers on Friday against the Blazers.