Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest update on 4x All-Star's status (Dec. 8)

Luka Doncic will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Dallas Mavericks' superstar has been healthy and in tremendous from leading up to the game. Doncic has missed one of the Mavericks' 20 games this season. It was because of the birth of his daughter, Gabriela.

Doncic's availability has helped the Mavericks boast a winning record that kept them in the top six in the Western Conference standings for the better part of the season. The Mavericks are 12-8 right now, fifth in the Western Conference.

Doncic has been phenomenal, producing MVP and All-NBA caliber numbers, averaging 31.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in 19 outings, shooting 49.4%, including 39.5% from 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks will have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but key role players like Grant Williams and Josh Green are sidelined with knee and elbow injuries, respectively.

Luka Doncic is coming off a record-breaking outing in Mavs' 50-point win over Jazz

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses in style in their previous outing. They beat the Utah Jazz 147-97. Doncic recorded a historic feat as he tallied a 40-point, 10-rebound and 11-assist triple-double. He broke several records during that outing.

Doncic dropped the highest-scoring triple-double in one half. He had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He is the first player to score over 25 points in a triple-double by halftime. Doncic also surpassed Larry Bird on the all-time triple-doubles list. He has 60, while Bird had 59 in his career.

The Slovenian point guard also dropped the fifth-quickest triple-double ever in 19 minutes and 57 seconds. It was also his seventh career game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain for fourth most games with this stat line.

Doncic has a penchant for breaking records at will. Wednesday's exploits were a testament to that. The Mavericks will hope he has another big game with the rotation thin for tonight's contest.

It also gives a chance to the Mavs to regain the No. 4 spot in the standings from the LA Lakers, who improved to 14-9 after their in-season tournament semifinals win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

It should be an easy game for Luka Doncic and Co., considering the Portland Trail Blazers' dismal form and potential absence of multiple starters. The Trail Blazers are 14th in the West with a 4-17 record.