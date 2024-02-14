Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on West All-Star starter's status (February 14)

Luka Doncic is probable for Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will most likely play. He hasn't missed time because of his latest injury setback and has carried the same status for his past two games.

One of the MVP favorites this season, Doncic's averaging a league-high 34.3 points per game while also tallying 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists, shooting on 49/38/78 splits. He enters the contest against the Spurs having missed eight games, which is a decent total compared to his previous season at this stage

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is dealing with a broken nose. He sustained the injury after a collision with Kyrie Irving during practice on Feb. 7. He hasn't missed a game due to this ailment. As for Doncic's eight absences this year, the Slovenian missed one game, attending his daughter's birth, two due to quad injuries and five because of his ankle. Dallas is 3-5 without him.

Luka Doncic stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic's averaging 30.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 9.2 apg against the Spurs in 18 games. He's faced them twice this season. Doncic led the Mavs to a 126-119 win on opening night over San Antonio behind a 33-point, 13-rebound and 10-assists triple-double.

He had 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists when the teams met again on Dec. 23. Dallas won that contest 144-119. With the Mavericks on a five-game winning streak with an improved roster after the trade deadline, they enter Wednesday's game as the favorites.

Luka Doncic is firing on all cylinders, and so is Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, new signings PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford have hit the ground running in their first two games, meshing well alongside Dallas' core.

Rookie and starting center Dereck Lively II could be back, shoring up the Mavericks' paint defense against the in-form Victor Wembanyama. It should be an easy win for Dallas, but Wembanyama could pose a threat if he's not limited offensively early on.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks?

Local TV operator Bally Sports Southwest will televise the San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks game. NBA fans outside the local region interested in watching this match can catch live action on NBA League Pass. The game begins at 8:30 pm ET (7:30 pm CST).

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Victor Wembanyama are among the headliners for this game. The Mavericks are 31-23 on the season, seventh in the West, while the Spurs are 11-43 at the bottom of the standings.

