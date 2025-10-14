  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Suns? Lakers point guard's status confirmed for preseason game (Oct. 14)

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Suns? Lakers point guard's status confirmed for preseason game (Oct. 14)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Suns? Lakers point guard's status confirmed for preseason game (Oct. 14). (Image Source: Imagn)

Luka Doncic will make his highly anticipated NBA preseason debut for the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold will cross swords against the Phoenix Suns in their fourth preseason game. Doncic was sidelined from the previous three tune-up contests owing to rest after he led Slovenia's charge in the European Championships in the offseason.

Ad

Ahead of the Lakers' previous game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, coach JJ Redick announced that Doncic will play in at least two preseason games. He didn't suit up against the Dubs but is reportedly cleared to play against the Suns.

"Luka Doncic plans to play Tuesday in Phoenix against the Suns, a source told ESPN," Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin tweeted. "It will be Doncic’s preseason debut. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Doncic will play in two out of LAL’s final three preseason games."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic didn't start scrimmaging with the rest of the team until last Saturday. His involvement in practice was modified because the management wanted the Slovenian superstar to ramp up cautiously. The perennial All-Star was actively involved in the practice session on Monday, and he was spotted in Jarred Vanderbilt's jersey.

Ad

The Lakers need Doncic to be in top shape and playing elite-level basketball from the start of the 2025-26 regular season. LeBron James is confirmed to miss at least a month, which puts added load and responsibility on the former Dallas Mavericks standout to ensure the Lakers don't endure a rough start.

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during Lakers vs. Suns preseason game?

The LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns preseason game will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Suns game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and Arizona Family Sports (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications