Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 4x NBA All-Star's status (Jan. 1)

Luka Doncic is questionable to play for the Dallas Mavericks against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The Slovenian is on the Mavericks' injury report due to a quad soreness that has seen him miss three games. Doncic played the Mavericks' last game on Saturday and will likely suit up.

He torched the Golden State Warriors with 39 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 132-122 road win. The Warriors had no answer to Doncic's exploits, which further solidified his case to be a legitimate MVP and scoring title contender. Doncic's averaging 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 48.9% shooting, including 38.4% from 3.

The Dallas Mavericks are 19-14 behind his exceptional form. He's kept them afloat amid their injury struggles. The Mavericks have been without Kyrie Irving, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber for brief stretches.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is dealing with a quad soreness issue. The four-time NBA All-Star has carried that injury that's been there since March 2022. He seemed to have re-aggravated the injury on Dec. 20, 2023. Doncic's three-game absence has been due to the same issue.

Luka Doncic's stats vs Utah Jazz

Doncic played 13 games against the Utah Jazz. He holds a 7-6 record against them. Doncic's averaged 27.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 6.8 apg against the Western Conference team. He's shot on 47/41/73 splits. Doncic last played against Utah on Dec. 6 in a 147-97 blowout win. He tallied 40 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, shooting 56.0%, including six-of-12 from 3.

Luka Doncic is in the form of his life

Doncic has amazed the NBA world since his debut. But it's only gotten better every year. The 2023-24 NBA season has been the best version of Doncic yet. The Slovenian has been in tremendous condition to begin the season.

Add to that his uber-efficient shooting and improved effort defensively, Doncic is arguably in a league of his own this year.

He's shot a career-high 38.4% from 3 this year, making him an even tougher defensive cover. The 6-foot-7 point guard is using his size to hold his own defensively, which was a significant weakness in his game.

His tremendous IQ continues to grow as he gets more experienced, helping him set up plays and read the floor against some of the most well-coached teams. Doncic will hope to maintain his conditioning and form as the NBA season nears it's halfway point.