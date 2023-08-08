Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Montenegro?

During the tuneup games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Luka Doncic suffered a knee injury against Greece. However, it doesn't seem like the Dallas Mavericks star will be out of the lineup for Slovenia.

When Luka Doncic exited against Greece, it was merely out of procaution. Following this incident, he will be in action against Montenegro in their next matchup.

In the play against Greece, Doncic attempted to get over a screen on defense. While working his way around the defender, their knees locked up. The All-Star point guard quickly began wincing in pain and gave up on the play. Slovenia quickly called timeout and got him off the floor before anymore damage was done.

Not long after the game, reports emerged that Doncic was not severly injured. Everything that happed after the play was simply out of procaution. Slovenia did not want to risk possibly hurting their top player more in an exhibition game.

Luka Doncic could see position change in the FIBA World Cup

Since entering the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks have always deployed Luka Doncic at shooting guard. This could change in the World Cup as Slovenia tries to maximize his size and skill.

While Doncic plays point guard, he has the frame of a wing player. Standing at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, he has a size advantage on most of his counterparts at his position. Because of this, Slovenia has tossed around the idea of sliding him to forward due to injuries on thier roster. Head coach Aleksander Sekulic feels Doncic's frame is something they can utilize to their advantage.

"A lot of things just stand out," Slovenian national team coach Aleksander Sekulic said, via Sportklub Slovenija. "Among other things, our advantage is that Luka can cover as many as four playing positions with his body, both in defense and in attack. That could be the solution."

Based on these comments, it seems like Doncic is a full go for Slovenia moving forward. This is good news for them, and allows the Mavericks to breathe a sigh of relief. If something were to happen to him now, it would completely derail their season for 2024.

After retaining Kyrie Irving in free agency, Dallas will need both of its star guards if they want to compete in a stacked Western Conference.

