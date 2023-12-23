Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest on champion big man' availability (Dec. 23)

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, December 23. At the time of writing, Nikola Jokic is expected to participate in the contest despite it being the second night of a back-to-back for Denver. As such, the Hornets will enter the contest against Mike Malone's team with a rest advantage.

Nevertheless, the Hornets won't be expected to make a big impact. With LaMelo Ball missing from the rotation due to injury, Charlotte will have their backs against the wall throughout the contest. Jokic will enter the contest as the best player on the court and will likely give his team a significant advantage heading into the contest.

Jokic has been playing at an MVP level this season. He's currently averaging 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists, shooting 54.4% and 33.3% from the 3-point range. With such lofty averages, Jokic will likely be going head-to-head with Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic later this season when the MVP voting begins.

Nevertheless, the veteran big man is likely motivated by helping his team retain their crown as NBA champions. As such, Jokic and his Nuggets teammates will likely be focusing on building championship habits throughout the season. That means rotating quickly on defense, making the right reads to find cutters, and winning games where they're heavily favored.

Nikola Jokic dominated in his last outing

Nikola Jokic played 34 minutes during the Denver Nuggets victory over the Brooklyn Nets on December 22. He ended the contest with 31.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 3.0 steals, shooting 70.6%.

The win ensured Jokic secured a .500 record against Brooklyn over his career. He has now nine of the 18 games he's played against the Nets since he entered the league in 2014.

It will be interesting to see how many minutes Jokic plays against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Mike Malone may choose to limit how much his star player sees the court on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, there is still three-quarters of the NBA calendar left to play, and Denver will want Jokic healthy and at his best once the playoffs roll around.

Still, Denver has enough talent in their roster to try and run up the score quickly so that their starting lineup can sit early and let the bench rotation finish off the contest.