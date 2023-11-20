Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Denver Nuggets star's status (Nov. 20)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (9-4) play the Detroit Pistons on Monday (Nov. 20.) The reigning NBA champions are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (Nov. 19) to mark their second straight defeat.

The Nuggets will want to bounce back against the rebuilding Eastern Conference team. Nikola Jokic is expected to participate. The superstar big man played for 27 minutes against the Cavaliers, scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out seven assists and pitching in with a steal and a block. The Nuggets will want a similar impact against the Pistons, too.

However, the Denver Nuggets will likely be without Jamal Murray, who's dealing with a hamstring injury. Murray's absence is hurting the team's overall cohesion, as the rotations and combinations have had to change due to his absence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, with Jokic and Aaron Gordon on the floor, the Nuggets can be confident of having two of the best players in most games, with Jokic likely being the most talented guy on the floor.

The two-time MVP will always give the Nuggets a chance of winning every time he plays, which is why he's heavily featured on offense.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been playing like an MVP this season

Nikola Jokic has been exceptional for the Denver Nuggets this season. The star big man is averaging 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 57.3% and 30% from the perimeter.

If Jokic continues to produce those numbers throughout the season, he will undoubtedly be in the MVP discussion. Jokic is widely regarded as one of the best players currently, and his performance support that narrative.

Part of what makes Jokic special is his ability to dictate the offense from the center. Denver utilizes the big man's unique passing ability to quarterback most of their half-court offense, positioning him above the break in delay actions and allowing him to pick apart opposing defenses with his incredible court vision.

It's that passing ability that makes Nikola Jokic a nightmare for other teams. If you clog the passing lanes, he drains his shots; if you send two at him, he beats the trap with a pass, and if you sag off him, he will post you up and score down low.

Finding ways to limit Jokic's impact is one of the biggest questions for NBA teams, and they're yet to find an answer. That's why the Denver Nuggets star is such an elite talent and why he has been so dominant this season.