Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Nuggets superstar's status (Mar. 14)

It’ll be a heated battle between two teams looking to bounce back when the Denver Nuggets welcome their bitter rivals, the LA Lakers, to Ball Arena on Friday. Nikola Jokic is listed as day-to-day with an elbow contusion and ankle impingement injury. He will be assessed this evening to determine whether he can suit up for the marquee matchup.

Jokic capped a fine performance with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 115–95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The MVP contender is on track to have his most productive season at 30.

He has been exceptional this season, averaging 29.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, with the Nuggets in contention for another playoff run. They will need him to deliver another trademark performance on Friday if they are to take what would be a revenge after losing to the Lakers on Feb. 22, which ended their unblemished five-game unbeaten run.

Nikola Jokic's stats vs LA Lakers

Over the last few seasons, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have been the Lakers’ kryptonite. LA has won only four of its last ten meetings with the Colorado team.

The Serbian center averages 20.4 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 6.7 apg in 29 games with a 17-12 record against the Lakers. His highest scoring performance against the Lakers was 38 points in the Nuggets' 129–118 win in April 2022.

What to expect from LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

This game has the makings of a great evening between two teams who have built up bitter rivalry in recent times. Both are coming into the game following losses.

The Nuggets have charged up the standings, currently third, after showcasing consistency in many of their performances this season. However, they have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the other hand, an uncharacteristic week and injuries to key players saw the Lakers dropping their third consecutive game, including their 17th road defeat after a 126–106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Those defeats saw them lose the No. 2 spot to the Grizzlies, who returned to the winning column. The Lakers need to bounce back to play catch-up in the race. With the two sides so close on the Western Conference table, taking anything less than a win on Friday could return to haunt one of them.

