Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Looking at 6x All-Star's status for Game 3 (May 10)

2024 MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as available for the Denver Nuggets' game 3 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. With he and the Denver Nuggets eager to steal a game on the road while fighting off a 3-0 deficit, the stakes couldn't be higher for the six-time All-Star and his team. Per the league's injury report, while Jokic is available, Jamal Murray may not be.

Among the four names listed on the team's injury report, Murray is one of them, and is listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Should he wind up sitting out tonight's game, Jokic will have to increase his output in order to keep the team afloat.

As the stats have shown, when a team goes down 3-0 in the postseason, there is little hope of a comeback. In fact, according to LandOfBasketball, not only have 154 teams tried and failed to come back from a 3-0 lead in the postseason, only 3 of those teams have forced Game 7.

Given that, Nikola Jokic will be looking to have a big game as he and the Nuggets hope to win one on the road and take one more step toward evening up the series.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

Nikola Jokic has been healthy as of late, and hasn't been listed as out by the Denver Nuggets since April. At the time, Jokic had been dealing with hip and back injuries that saw him miss time in Late March, and throughout the first half of April.

Despite that, he still managed to play in 79 games during the regular season, the second-most of his career after playing 80 his rookie year and the 2018-19 season.

Nikola Jokic's stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Over the first two games of the series, Nikola Jokic has had two wildly different games. In Game 1 of the semifinal matchup he scored 32 points while struggling from downtown, shooting just 2-9 from beyond the arc. At the same time, he recorded eight rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

In Game 2 on May 6, Jokic struggled, scoring just 16 points on 5-13 from the field. He was, however, efficient on the glass as he hauled down 16 boards, a number that exceeded his regular season average of 12.4rpg.

With these averages, Nikola Jokic has averaged 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals. and .5 blocks per game this series. In addition, throughout his career, Jokic has played 34 games against the Timberwolves. During that time, he has averaged 21.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Given his struggles in Game 2, many are expecting Jokic to have a big Game 3 on the road as he looks to get the Denver Nuggets back into this series.