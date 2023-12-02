Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on NBA champion's availability (Dec. 2)

Nikola Jokic is expected to participate in the Denver Nuggets game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Jokic will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back following Denver's win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

However, the Nuggets could be without Jamal Murray, who didn't play against Phoenix and is listed as day-to-day, making him a game-time decision for the coaching staff. Aaron Gordon is also unlikely to participate as he deals with a heel injury. Vlatko Cancar is continuing his recovery from surgery and will not play.

Nevertheless, Jokic's presence on the court will ensure that the Nuggets have an opportunity to beat Sacramento. However, Mike Malone's team will need to find ways of stifling the Kings' high-paced offense and limiting the hand-off actions between Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Denver could be without two of their top-three talents, and that will mean there's a heavy reliance on their rotational players and perhaps some minutes for those who usually sit deeper on the bench.

Whether Denver is deep enough to sustain potentially losing Murray and Gordon against one of the better offensive teams in the NBA remains to be seen, though. Nikola Jokic is unquestionably the best player in the world right now, but even he needs some help to win games.

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets can pose problems when healthy

Throughout the opening months of the season, the Denver Nuggets have been dealing with some injury issues. Jamal Murray has been absent for stretches due to a hamstring injury, while others have flitted in and out of the rotation.

When the top-end of the roster is back healthy and string together a run of games together, the Nuggets will undoubtedly remind everybody of why they're still legitimate championship contenders.

Unlike most contending teams this season, with the exception of the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets have continuity and understand how to win as a unit. That played a significant role in Denver's win in the NBA Finals last year and will be a major factor for them again this season.

Nevertheless, Denver will only be able to go back-to-back NBA champions if Murray and Aaron Gordon are available for selection. Of course, Nikola Jokic falls into this category, too. The Western Conference is too talented and deep for the Nuggets to find consistent success without their best player in the rotation.

As such, Denver will be hopeful that their injury struggles to start the season aren't indicative of what's to come.