Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? Latest update on the two-time MVP’s availability (Dec. 20)

Nikola Jokic will lead the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time MVP isn’t on his team’s injury report so he should be ready for the said game. Denver starts a three-game road trip and will face the Raptors for the first time this season.

Some were wondering if “The Joker” played through an injury in the Nuggets’ 130-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Jokic played 28 minutes, over five less than his average this season. None of his playing time came in the fourth quarter of the said game.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone decided to pull out his starters in Denver’s blowout win. Malone emptied his bench as early as the first minute of the fourth quarter. Jokic finished with eight points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

The last time Nikola Jokic missed a game was on Nov. 27 against the LA Clippers. Without him, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, the defending champs managed to get past their opponents. Former Clippers Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan led the team’s win.

Since sitting out with a lower back issue, Jokic has been available in the Denver Nuggets’ last 10 games. The Serbian has been the healthiest out of Denver’s Big Three this season.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be on the road before hosting the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day

Following their visit to Toronto, the Denver Nuggets will go to Brooklyn on Dec. 22 and then to Charlotte on Dec. 23. They will be home just in time to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The Nuggets are getting healthy at the right time. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, who have been battling injuries, have seemingly found their rhythm. In the win against the Mavericks on Monday, Murray led the team in scoring with 22 points. Gordon added a season-high 21 points.

The game on Christmas Day will be the second meeting between the Dubs and the Nuggets. Denver prevailed 108-105 on Nov. 8 and will be hoping to beat the Warriors again in one of the NBA’s marquee matchups.

Nikola Jokic versus Steph Curry is always must-see TV. Basketball fans will be tuning in to catch the action in that highly-anticipated game.