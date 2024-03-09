Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 2-time MVP's status (March 9)

Nikola Jokic has been listed as probable ahead of the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at the Ball Arena. Jokic is dealing with an arm injury, but it doesn't seem to be anything major. He has been durable this season and has only missed two games so far.

"The Joker" is having another stellar season and could be on his way to winning his third NBA MVP award. He's averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He's only 13th in scoring, but is third in rebounding, fourth in assists and second in PER.

Jokic is coming off another triple-double, which was his 20th of the season, in the win over the Boston Celtics. He finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, while shooting 57.9% from the field. It was a statement victory by the defending champions against the team with the best record in the league.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

According to the Denver Nuggets injury report, Nikola Jokic has a contusion in his right arm. It's unclear how the injury occurred, but it possibly happened on Thursday in the win over the Boston Celtics.

Jokic has always been battered, bruised and literally bloodied down the paint. His arms usually have scratch marks and hits at almost every game, which is why he has been asking for foul calls most of the time.

Despite the probable tag, the two-time MVP is expected to play. There's a high possibility that he'll be suiting up, but he will need to get cleared before the game. He has only missed two games this season, on Nov. 27 and Jan. 31, with a minor back issue.

Nikola Jokic stats vs. Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic has played against the Utah Jazz 30 times in his career so far, averaging 19.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in just 30.7 minutes. Jokic is shooting 54.6% from the field, 34.1% from beyond the arc and 80.7% from the charity stripe in those 30 games.

The Serbian big man's career-high versus the Jazz is 47 points and it happened on Jan. 31, 2021. in Denver. It was the third-highest-scoring game of his career. He also had a two-point outing in Utah on April 9, 2019. It's worth noting that Jokic has a losing record of 12-18 against the Jazz.

