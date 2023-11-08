Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 8) 

The Denver Nuggets will face the Golden State Warriors on November 8. This will be Denver's first game against the Warriors this season and it is expected to be a competitive affair. Denver is currently 7-1 on the season but will be entering the contest without Jamal Murray.

However, the Nuggets will be boosted by the fact that Nikola Jokic is scheduled to take part in the contest. At the time of writing, Jokic is listed as 'probable' on the team's injury report and will likely play a significant part in his team's bid to secure a second straight win over the Warriors.

Denver enters the season with a target on their back. As the reigning NBA champions, every other team is gunning for their spot at the top of the mountain. As such, the Nuggets face their opponent's best effort in every game, making things slightly more difficult.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Nikola Jokic has continued to find ways of dominating games. The former MVP is currently averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, shooting 63.3% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

Golden State is lacking size in the middle of the court and may find Jokic a difficult player to contain, especially on the interior.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch

If you plan on tuning into the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, the following places will be carrying the game: Altitude, NBA Sports Bay Area, Fubo, and NBA League Pass.

You can also catch the game via radio on Sirius XM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, and 95.7 FM The Game.

The contest will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Nuggets have won their last three games against the Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets head into their November 8 game against the Golden State Warriors on a three-game win streak against the four-time champions. Denver won their contest on October 22 128-123, their February 3 contest 134-117, and their April 3 contest 112-110.

As such, the Warriors will likely want to start evening the score. Chris Paul will be a huge factor off the bench while Steph Curry remains an elite offensive threat in the Warriors' starting five. Without Jamal Murray in the rotation, Nikola Jokic will likely shoulder a significant offensive load.

Nevertheless, Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA at present and will be a focal point of the Nuggets' success, both against Golden State and in the season ahead.