Is Paul George playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury report on Clippers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 16, 2023)

Paul George has been ruled out by the LA Clippers in Sunday night’s Game 1 matchup against the Phoenix Suns. George is recovering from a sprained right knee and will be sidelined for the series opener.

“PG13” suffered the injury on March 21 in the Clippers’ 101-100 loss to the OKC Thunder. George collided with the Thunder’s Lu Dortz and awkwardly landed, causing him to crumple to the floor in agony.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Paul George (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Suns. Marcus Morris is off the injury report.



Kawhi Leonard and everyone else are unlisted and expected to play for the Clippers.

Paul George will miss his 10th straight game when the Clippers visit the Suns in Arizona. “Playoff P” played just two games against Phoenix this season and averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Without him on the roster, LA will be in an uphill battle trying to contain the Suns’ dreaded offensive firepower. Phoenix has Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to throw at the Clippers.

Even with Paul George around, the Suns may still be the favorites. Without him, Phoenix has an overwhelming edge.

Can Paul George come back healthy and in time to help the LA Clippers?

Videos of Paul George shooting standstill threes have been circulating over the past few days. Other than that, it’s anybody’s guess how he’s progressing in his recovery to return for the LA Clippers-Phoenix Suns series.

In an episode of “Podcast P,” George addressed his potential return:

(3:04)

"I don't know what my timetable is, to be honest. I'm gonna do whatever I can do to shorten the process of when I can return. But I don't know when that date is and the last thing I can do is not be involved with what is going on [with the team] because who knows how long injuries take.

"Every time I'm injured, I'm in engaged in practices, I'm engaged in shootarounds, I'm engaged in films."

Before the LA Clippers clinched a postseason slot, reports surfaced that the Clippers were seriously considering shutting down the All-Star forward. It seems like the odds are stacked against a Paul George return.

Even if “PG13” has been doing everything he can to shorten the recovery process and make himself available, he may not be 100% still. A less than 100% version of the two-way star may not have that much of an impact against the star-studded roster of the Phoenix Suns.

The LA Clippers play Game 2 on April 18. LA and Phoenix are the only teams with just a day of rest between games in the playoffs. George lambasted the NBA for this:

“It’s bullsh*t. The league’s been f**king us up for a while… With all of it, I think if we just look at it like let’s just fu**ing take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at, maybe I’m good?"

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly "It's bullsh*t. The league's been f**king us up for a while… With all of it, I think if we just look at it like let's just fu**ing take care of business, we'll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I'm at, maybe I'm good?"



Paul George on Clippers' playoff schedule.

If George pushes for an early return, he may not last long given their questionable schedule.

