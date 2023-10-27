Is Paul George playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest injury update from LA Clippers (Oct. 27)

Paul George and the LA Clippers had a very successful opening night at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Clippers are on the road already to face the Utah Jazz for their second game of the season. Is George playing tonight against the Jazz?

According to the latest injury reports, "PG13" is healthy and will be available to play tonight. He's coming off a great start to the campaign, leading the Clippers to a 123-111 win. He finished with 27 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals in just 32 minutes of action.

George shot 64.7% from the field, including 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. The Clippers built a huge lead over the Blazers, so George, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the starters did not play heavy minutes. Leonard had 23 points, five rebounds and six assists.

In addition to Paul George, the LA Clippers are set to have Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook available against the Utah Jazz. The Clippers only have two players on their injury list for tonight's game: Terance Mann and Brandon Boston Jr.

Mann is recovering from a sprained left ankle and did not travel with the team to Utah. He's considered day-to-day, with Robert Covington starting in his place on opening night and continuing as long as Mann is out.

Meanwhile, Boston is dealing with tendinopathy in his left quadriceps. He has been on the shelf since he picked up the injury back on October 8. There's no clear timetable for his return at the moment.

Paul George advises Scoot Henderson after rough NBA debut

Paul George of the LA Clippers against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Scoot Henderson did not have a great start to his NBA career, finishing with just 11 points, three rebounds and four assists on 5-for-11 shooting from the field. Henderson looked nervous on the court and was not aggressive at times.

Paul George, who only had four points in his NBA debut back in 2010, is not worried about Henderson and advised the rookie to keep his head up. George thought that Scoot was in a great position to succeed as the new face of the Portland Trail Blazers.

"It's like that, his first game, figuring it out," George said. "Granted, he went against a top 5 defense in the NBA. We were going to be tough. He saw myself, Kawhi, Russ, RoCo, just so many defenders were going at him.

"I feel like he didn't really get a rhythm of how to attack and how to play. But he's going to be good, he's under a great coach in Chauncey. He's going to have him right."

