Is PJ Washington playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on former NBA champion's status (February 10) 

The Dallas Mavericks will play the OKC Thunder on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, with fans checking PJ Washington's status for the ball game. The recently acquired power forward is coming off 44 games played for the Charlotte Hornets in his fifth season with the franchise. Washington will start a new journey in his NBA career with the Mavericks.

So, is Washington playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? The team revealed that PJ Washington is scheduled to make his debut with the Dallas Mavericks this Saturday. So, this is a good sign for Mavericks fans.

Meanwhile, Dallas stars Luka Doncic (broken nose) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) are listed as probable. Maxi Kleber (right slight toe dislocation) is listed as questionable. And Derek Lively II (nasal fracture) and Dante Exum (right knee bursitis) are sidelined for this matchup.

PJ Washington set to make debut with the Dallas Mavericks

During the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets. In exchange, they got PJ Washington and two second-round picks (2024 and 2028).

The Mavericks wanted to upgrade at the forward position following Williams' 47 games played with the team. He scored 8.1 points (41.3% shooting, including 37.6% from 3-point range) and 3.6 rebounds. Williams' scoring production was inconsistent, and his defensive capabilities were unreliable.

Seth Curry was no different from Williams in production. His numbers have significantly dipped compared to what he was putting up last season with the Brooklyn Nets. He only played 36 games this season, averaging 4.3 points (37.2% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range).

Enter Washington, known as one of the best offensive role players in the league. His size helps secure rebounds alongside Derek Lively II, and he adds a new look to the Mavericks' offensive system. His post-game is there, as well as his shot from deep range.

Looking at Washington's skill set, he can be a lethal option to utilize in pick-and-roll action between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

In Washington's five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, he averaged 13.0 ppg (45.0% shooting, including 35.9% from 3-point range), 5.5 rpg and 2.3 apg.

PJ Washington's stats vs. OKC Thunder

PJ Washington has played against the OKC Thunder eight times, averaging 17.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.6 apg. He had his best game against the Thunder on Mar. 28, 2023, when he put up 43.0 points (16-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range), 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a 137-134 loss.

Washington last played the Thunder on Feb. 2, 2024, when he only had 5.0 points (2-of-9 shooting) and 6.0 rebounds in a 126-106 loss.

Heading into this matchup, this will be the second time these two teams play against one another. Their last head-to-head meeting was on Dec. 2, 2023, when the Thunder secured a 126-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

This season, the Thunder are in second place (35-16 record) in the Western Conference standings and have won seven out of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are in eighth place (29-23 record) in the same conference and have secured five victories out of their last ten games.

