Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 4-time DPOY's Game 4 status (May 12)

Rudy Gobert is available to play in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The 4-time Defensive Player of The Year was unavailable for Game 2 due to personal reasons but played in Game 3 in the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss against the defending champions.

The Timberwolves won Game 2 without Gobert, who serves as their primary orchestrator on defense. However, upon his return, Minnesota dropped the game and looked out of contention from the first quarter.

Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will take place on May 12, Saturday, at 8 PM ET. The game will be played at Target Center, Minnesota, with the Timberwolves leading the series 2-1. TNT is the official broadcaster for the game.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Gobert missed Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets on May 6. He missed the game due to the birth of his first child. However, he was back for the next Game 3.

Rudy Gobert stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Gobert is a defensive star and he has played like one against the Nuggets in the regular season. So far he has played 32 regular season games against the Nuggets and has averaged 13.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. As a Timberwolves player, Gobert has played 13 games against the Nuggets.

In the playoffs, he has played 14 games against the defending champions. Seven of those games have come as a Timberwolves player. In total, he has played 14 games against the Nuggets and averaged 14.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

In The 2023-24 playoffs, Rudy Gobert has played six of seven Timberwolves' games. In those games, he has averaged. He has totaled 10 assists and six blocks in those six games.

This year, the Timberwolves' defensive star has played a non-traditional big man role as the primary defensive force. Under coach Chris Finch, the Timberwolves have their big man defending in the perimeter area along with the paint.

Moreover, his unprecedented defensive style has allowed players like Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to operate freely on the floor. The changed look of the defense was one of the reasons that the Timberwolves’ defense did not break in the absence of Gobert in Game 2.

Rudy Gobert betting props vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 4

For Game 4, Gobert is -115 to score over 11.5 points and +100 to register over 12.5 rebounds in the game.