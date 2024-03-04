Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on MVP candidate's status (March 4)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play in Monday night's marquee clash between the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers. The 2024 NBA MVP candidate is healthy and not on the Thunder's injury report. Gilgeous-Alexander's tremendous form has been crucial to the Thunder's run to the top spot in the Western Conference.

He's averaged 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals on 55/38/88 splits, playing all but one game this season. Shai's availability will be important against the Lakers on Monday. Despite a mediocre season, the 10th-placed Lakers have a 2-1 season series advantage over the Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Shai Gilegous-Alexander? Closer look at his injuries this season

Unlike the past few seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying one of the healthiest years of his career. The former Clippers guard has dealt with a knee issue in the past, which hasn't bugged him as much. He's missed only one game due to that. The Thunder lost that contest 141-139 to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats vs. LA Lakers

Shai Gilegous-Alexander has played 18 times against the LA Lakers. He's 7-11 against them. SGA has averaged 21.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 4.9 apg against the 17-time NBA champions.

In three games against LA, SGA has 30.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 6.7 apg, shooting 55.2%. He's gone 3 of 15 from 3-point land against the Lakers. Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt's defense has been crucial. The Lakers will only have Reddish to deploy against SGA on Monday, so that should reasonably allow the Thunder star to have more chances of getting to his spots.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled heavily in OKC's last meeting with LA, tallying 24 points on 47.4% shooting. He also committed three turnovers as the Thunder lost 112-105 on the road. However, he was seemingly struggling with his knee issue in that contest.

The 25-year-old is healthy ahead of Monday's contest, so he could have a better game, albeit playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boosts MVP prospects with 45th 30-point game of the season vs. Suns

The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP stock continues to surge after his latest heroics against rival contenders Phoenix Suns. SGA outplayed veteran superstar Kevin Durant, tallying 35 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals in a 118-110 win.

Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 55.0% from the floor. He also came up huge defensively, guarding Durant if needed and succeeding with his tasks. The two-way play continues to impress fans and critics alike, which has boasted his MVP stock further.