Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on 2024 All-Star starter's status (January 29)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status for the Minnesota Timberwolves-OKC Thunder game is in question. It's the second night of a back-to-back, and the Thunder were on the road on Sunday in Detroit. While the official status isn't revealed yet, Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to suit up. SGA played only 29 minutes against the Pistons as Thunder endured a shocking defeat.

The Thunder lost 120-104 after Jalen Duren outplayed Chet Holmgren with a 22-point, 21-rebound game. The Thunder didn't have much juice in their offense apart from a Gilgeous-Alexander 31-point night as they shot eight-of-28 from 3.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilegous-Alexander has dealt with a knee issue this season. He's missed only one game, though. SGA has been on a tear this year, averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 55/34/89 splits. His conditioning has been excellent compared to the last few years, which has been critical to his and the Thunder's success.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 23.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 5.3 apg in 18 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played them thrice this year, tallying 33.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 6.3 apg. The Thunder have taken a 2-1 season series lead against the Timberwolves behind Gilgeous-Alexander's heroics.

The two teams could be vying for the top spot in the Western Conference as they currently boast the same record (32-14). The Thunder will maintain their position as the #1 team with a win, while the Timberwolves will overtake them if they emerge triumphant.

If they end up with the same record once the regular season ends, a Timberwolves win on Monday night will decide the final seeding based on the conference record. If the Thunder take the season series 3-1, they will be guaranteed the the better seeding in April.

To ensure the chips fall as they hope, the Thunder will need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. His status hasn't been revealed, but considering the stakes of this game and the fact that he's been off the injury report, elevates his chances of playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder game will be televised locally by Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Oklahoma. Viewers outside local regions and internationally can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The contest will begin at 8:00 PM ET. It's one of the marquee games of the night as the top two teams in the Western Conference square off. The winner will take the #1 spot.

