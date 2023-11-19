Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? OKC Thunder's star's status in air for back-to-back game (Nov. 19)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder registered an overtime 130-123 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. After their victory over the Dubs, the Thunder is ready to play their back-to-back game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. This is the first time these two Western Conference opponents face each other.

Thunder’s star player, Gilgeous-Alexander, will be available to play against the Blazers tonight. The team hasn’t released any injury report for the player, and he is listed on the roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an excellent outing against the Warriors and had another 40-point game of the season in the overtime win. He scored a team-high 40 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes while shooting 18 of 29 shots from the field and two of three from beyond the arc.

The OKC star showcased an all-round performance against the Dubs. He was also influential on the defensive end, registering two steals and two blocks.

Rookie sensation Chet Holmgren had his best game of the season, erupting for a season-high 36 points, shooting 14 of 22 from the field and two of five from beyond the arc. He also saved the game for the Thunder by hitting the game-tying buzzer-beater with 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock.

Rookie Chet Holmgren heaps praise on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There is little to no doubt that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most underrated star players in the NBA. Last season, he was one of the leading scorers in the league, averaging 31.4 points while shooting an impressive 51% from the field.

Last night, SGA's all-around game was on full display as he dominated on both sides of the floor against the Warriors and filled the numbers across the board. Rookie Chet Holmgren heaped praise on his teammate's performance.

“When one of your best offense players is one of your best defense players, it's huge,” Holmgren said. “He really ignites us on both ends with his energy.”

SAG had only eight points in the first half, however, he made a strong comeback in the second. He scored 32 points in the second half, which included 10 points in overtime.

Chet Holmgren, on the other hand, has been everything that the OKC expected from their unique star rookie. He has been effective on both ends of the floor, and it goes without recognition.