Is Steph Curry playing today against Boston Celtics? Warriors give unexpected injury update on two-time MVP (March 3)

Steph Curry is questionable against the Boston Celtics. The two-time MVP unexpectedly on the Golden State Warriors injury report ahead of Sunday's marquee matchup against their 2022 finals opponent. It's the first time since November that Curry is on the injury report citing injury.

The last time he was there was before the Warriors game against the Milwaukee Bucks in January on the second night of back-to-back. Curry was rested for that contest amid his heavy workload. He's only missed three games. In 56 appearances, Curry has averaged 27.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry's on the Warriors' injury report for the Celtics game because of a knee-bursting injury. It's unclear when the two-time MVP sustained the injury. He left the last game against the Toronto Raptors healthy.

However, since it's a bursitis injury, Curry's condition could be because of his workload. He hasn't rested since Jan. 13. The two absences before that in November were also because of a right knee injury. That was an outcome of a contact injury, though.

Steph Curry stats vs. Boston Celtics

Steph Curry has played 25 times against the Celtics, averaging 24.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.4 apg. He boasts a 13-12 record against the Celtics.

Curry had 33 points and six assists on 52.4% shooting, including 6 of 11 from 3. He went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. The Warriors won that Dec. 19 clash 132-126 in overtime.

The Warriors will hope the two-time MVP is available, as the Celtics could prove to be their biggest challenge amid a 12-3 run. Boston is in even better form, winning their past 10 games. It's the ideal challenge for the Warriors to test themselves against a tier-one contender.

Steph Curry is potentially the only player who could toy with Celtics defense

The Boston Celtics have separated themselves from the 2024 NBA title favorites. The key ingredient to their success has been their two-way dominance. The versatility on both ends has been the difference-maker, and the rest of the league hasn't been able to do much about it.

The Celtics have two defensive specialists in the backcourt, Jrue Holiday and Derrick Whtie, while their superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, can soak the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best player, too.

Meanwhile, their center position includes shot blockers like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, solid rim protectors and pick-and-roll defensive players.

Despite the length, size and quickness, Steph Curry is arguably the best player to outplay the C's defense. Motion offenses are tough to guard. With Curry, that's always the case. Not to mention his chemistry with Draymond Green, which has spanned over a decade.

That's allowed the Warriors to have consistent results against the Celtics, and it will remain key on Sunday.