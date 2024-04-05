Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on 10x NBA All-Star's status?

Playing in his 15th NBA season, Steph Curry is considered one of the all-time greats to have ever played basketball. Despite a challenging season for the Golden State Warriors, he remains a consistent light for his team. In a scheduled final head-to-head meeting against the Dallas Mavericks, fans wonder if he will play tonight.

The 10-time NBA All-Star is not included in the team's injury report and can play on the court. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable for tonight's matchup.

With only a few days remaining for the NBA Playoffs, the Warriors are in 10th place (42-34 record) in the Western Conference standings. They still have six games remaining before the regular season wraps up.

They have also given themselves a good cushion over the 11th-place (38-38) Houston Rockets. The latter was previously neck-and-neck in the standings with the Warriors.

Moreover, the Warriors can tie the regular season series at 2 apiece as they have the advantage over Dallas in their first two head-to-head meetings.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has missed six games this season due to an ankle injury that didn't sideline him for too long. In those games, the Warriors went 1-5, as they struggled to adjust their system without him in certain matchups.

In his 70 games, the two-time MVP is averaging 26.4 points (44.9% shooting, including 40.4% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Additionally, he also has a true shooting percentage of 56.8%.

In Thursday night's 133-110 win against the Rockets, Curry dropped 29 points (9-of-14 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range), six assists and six rebounds.

Steph Curry's stats vs Dallas Mavericks

In his 42 games against Dallas, Curry has averaged 23.2 ppg, 6.7 apg and 4.4 rpg.

In his last game against the Mavericks on Tuesday night, his team secured a 104-100 win. Curry struggled in shooting, putting up 13 points (5-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and seven assists.

His highest-scored game against Dallas was on Feb. 6, 2021. He dropped 57 points (19-of-31 shooting, including 11-of-19 from 3-point range), five assists and two rebounds.

The Mavericks are eyeing a bounce-back performance tonight after dropping the game in their recent matchup with the Warriors. NBA fans can expect a better outing from Curry, as they will need a stellar performance from him tonight.