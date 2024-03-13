Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury update for 4-time NBA champion (March 13)

Steph Curry will not play on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The 35-year-old is ruled out per the Golden State Warriors' latest injury report. Curry will miss his third consecutive missed game and sixth of the season. The Warriors have gone 1-4 without their MVP this year.

Golden State recorded its first win without the four-time NBA champion in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. It overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to win 112-102. Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson steered the ship in Curry's absence, tallying 22 and 21 points each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry sustained a right ankle sprain in Thursday's 125-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls. The incident occurred in the dying minutes of the contest as he drove down the lane before trying to turn to his left for a corner pass as the Bulls' defense collapsed. Curry rolled his ankle and exited the game shortly.

Expand Tweet

How long is Steph Curry out for?

Steph Curry could return on Saturday against the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. He would have completed his estimated 7-10 day absence by then. Curry avoided a major injury against the Bulls that could have ruled him out longer.

However, his absence will likely span only three games, barring any major setbacks.

Warriors face stern challenge against Dallas without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors should have been up 2-0 amid Curry's recent absence, but they blew a chance at home against the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, suffering a shock 126-113 defeat. They made amends in Monday's rematch, but the loss put them further away from moving up in the standings.

Golden State is 10th, only four games above. 500, with a 34-30 record. It is three games off the seventh and four behind the sixth seed. The 37-28 Mavericks are among the teams the Warriors will have to pass over the remaining weeks in the regular season to move up and that quest starts on Wednesday without Curry.

The Mavericks will be at full strength with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the starters and rotation players available. The Warriors will have everyone but Steph Curry for this game. Their only win without him has come against the worst-ranked in the West, so it's a concerning outlook for Golden State.

The Mavericks also have a homecourt advantage. They are coming off three consecutive wins, so the odds are stacked against Golden State to improve its record after Wednesday.