Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest injury report from the Golden State Warriors (29th October)

Steph Curry had another superb performance on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings. The two-time MVP scored a game-high 41 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. “Chef Curry” continued his impressive run against the Kings after he dropped a career-playoff 50 points in Game 7 of their playoff series. The superstar point guard, though, didn’t feel too well after the game.

Anthony Slater had this to say about Curry’s status heading into the game against the Houston Rockets:

“Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga are both questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in Houston. Left foot soreness for both. Curry was icing his left foot last night postgame. Warriors had a light workout in Sacramento today. Only young guys and Draymond Green.”

Steph Curry wasn’t too concerned with his left foot after the Kings game, but it was notable that they had to ice it. News that he was only a light participant in the Dubs’ practice doesn’t sound good for Warriors fans.

The Golden State Warriors have always been extra cautious with the NBA’s all-time three-point leader. Anything that concerns his ankle is something that requires even more precautionary measures. This early in the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Warriors sideline him.

Cory Joseph, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody could see more playing time if Steph Curry is unavailable.

The Golden State Warriors wanted to get another guard who could play point guard despite the acquisition of Chris Paul. “CP3” and Steph Curry are veterans who may need to get rest from time to time. Bringing in Cory Joseph made sense for the team.

On Sunday against the Houston Rockets, Cory Joseph could see extended minutes. Ditto for defensive specialist Gary Payton II and Moses Moody. “GPII” and Moody, though, are not going to help orchestrate the Warriors’ offense. If Paul goes to the bench, Joseph is likely running the offense.

The good news for the Warriors is the probable availability of Draymond Green. “Dray” is targeting his debut this season against the Rockets. He will likely be a game-time decision.

Over the last two games, Chris Paul has led the Warriors in assists. He had nine dimes in their hard-fought loss to the Phoenix Suns in the season opener. Paul followed it up with 12 in the win against the Sacramento Kings.

Having him in the lineup is a luxury for Steve Kerr if Steph Curry is unavailable.