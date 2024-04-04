Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on NBA's all-time 3-point leader's status (April 4) 

Steph Curry will play on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. The Golden State Warriors star is not on the team's injury report. Curry has been healthy this season and is key behind the Warriors staying afloat amid a mediocre year. The two-time MVP has played 69 of the team's 75 games played.

Curry's influence remains unparalleled for the Warriors as they are 1-5 in his absence, with their only win coming against the Western Conference worse San Antonio Spurs.

Curry has averaged 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 45/40/92 splits. Golden State boasts a 40-29 record in his presence.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has been limited by only two injury ailments this season. He missed two games because of a knee contusion, one citing rest, and three in March because of an ankle sprain. He hasn't had many non-contact injury issues, which is one of the positive takeaways for the Warriors this season.

Steph Curry Stats vs. Houston Rockets

Curry has averaged 24.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 6.8 apg in 26 games against the Rockets, winning 26 times out of 41. Curry has managed 28.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 3.5 apg in the Warriors' two previous matchups against the Rockets.

He finished with 32 points and five rebounds on 57.1% shooting in a 121-116 win on Nov. 20 in the Warriors' last game against Houston.

Fatigue starting to kick in for Steph Curry?

Steph Curry will play his 70th game of the year on Thursday. It's the first time he's crossed that mark since 2016-17, when he played 79 games. The 36-year-old is one of the best-conditioned athletes in the league, but "father time" catches up regardless.

Curry hasn't been an exception to that. Amid a heavy workload this season, the former MVP has seemingly struggled with fatigue since March. He's had mediocre shooting and scoring slumps before, but this one's prolonged more than expected.

Since March, Curry has averaged 21.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 5.1 apg in 14 games. He's shooting 41.4%, including 37.7% from 3. The Warriors have gone 9-5 amid this stretch, so they have stayed afloat.

However, they are only as good as their best player, especially with the role players not being as consistent this season. The Warriors will need more out of Curry to beat the odds and win the play-in tournament as the 10th seed.

