Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest injury update for 2-time NBA MVP (March 16)

Steph Curry is questionable to play against the LA Lakers on Saturday night. The Golden State Warriors star will likely play, though. Steve Kerr and Curry issued positive updates when asked about his status for the game.

The Warriors are 34-31 and need Curry against the Lakers as this game will carry a lot of weight with the playoffs and play-in tournament seedings on the line.

The Warriors and Lakers are tied in the loss column, but the Lakers have a 36-31 record, which puts them in ninth ahead of the Warriors. A loss would result in Golden State falling further behind in the hopes of moving up the standings and securing a top-six or seven/eight finish.

As the ninth or 10th seed in the play-in tournament, the Warriors will have to play consecutive knockout games to make the playoffs as the eighth seed.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry sprained his right ankle in a 125-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls on Mar. 7. He has missed three consecutive games. The Warriors are 1-2 in their MVP's absence. The Dubs have four losses in total in Curry's absence this season. Their only win came against the bottom-ranked Spurs without the two-time NBA MVP.

Steph Curry stats vs. LA Lakers

Steph Curry has played 41 games against the LA Lakers, averaging 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting on 43/36/95 splits. He's 23-18 against the Warriors' division rivals.

Curry has averaged 39.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 7.5 apg, shooting 49/44/100 splits against LA in two games this season.

He had 32 points, eight assists and three steals in the previous game between the teams on Feb. 22. The Warriors won 128-110 at home as LeBron James watched from the sidelines.

He had 46 points in the first game against the Lakers on Jan. 27, which ended in a 145-144 double OT loss for the Dubs.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers?

ABC will nationally televise the Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers game. NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet will cover the contest in local regions. Fans outside the US can catch the matchup online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena, LA.

The Lakers are the favorites to win as this is a home game. The Warriors have struggled with the Lakers' size, especially with LeBron James in the lineup.