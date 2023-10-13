Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest injury update from the Golden State Warriors (October 13th)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are getting set for a 2023-24 NBA preseason rematch against the LA Lakers on Friday (Oct. 13). The Warriors (1-0) previously defeated LA 125-108 in their preseason debut on Saturday and have been off since. Meanwhile, the Lakers (2-1) have since won their last two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings.

After having nearly a week off, it appears that Curry will be good to go on Friday night as he is not currently listed on the team’s injury report. However, given that it is still preseason and Curry is a veteran, the Warriors could opt to rest him along with some of their other vets. So, it's best to check back in closer to game time.

Outside of Curry, forwards Draymond Green (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (thumb) are both listed as day-to-day and questionable. Meanwhile, guards Cory Joseph (back) and Rodney McGruder (concussion) have both been ruled out.

As for the Lakers, stars LeBron James (rest) and Anthony Davis (undisclosed) are both listed as day-to-day and questionable. The same goes for guard Austin Reaves (rest) as well as forwards Cam Reddish (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel).

Friday’s matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA at 10 p.m. ET. It will be aired live on ESPN 2.

Steph Curry may already be 35 years old and entering his 15th season. However, the superstar is still viewed as the near-consensus best point guard in the NBA according to general managers.

In this year’s edition of the annual NBA GM survey, Curry received a whopping 63% of the votes for best PG. The next highest player was Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic with just 27% of the votes.

Curry was also voted the best pure shooter (90%) and the best at moving without the ball (73%) by a considerable margin. In addition, Curry was voted the player that opposing coaches have to make the most adjustments for (40%). He was also voted the player that GMs would most want shooting the ball with the game on the line (37%).

So, if the GM survey is any indication, it looks like Curry is in store for another monster season entering Year 15.

