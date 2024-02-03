Is Steph Curry playing tonight? Latest on Golden State Warriors’ 2x MVP’s status vs Atlanta Hawks

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on a two-game win streak after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-101 on Friday. The Warriors will stay on the road to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances in the next few hours, Curry should suit up for Golden State. The former two-time MVP had 20 points, six assists, six rebounds and one steal against Memphis. He has been especially prolific in the past five games with averages of 32.2 points, 6.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

The Warriors are 12th in the West with a 21-24 record. They need to be near perfect for the rest of the 37 regular-season games to confirm a playoff spot. While it’s a tough task, it becomes easier when Curry performs like the way he has in the past five games.

Steph Curry injury update

Curry is not a part of the Golden State Warriors’ injury report and he should be good to go against the Atlanta Hawks. The four-time NBA champion has missed just three games this season. His most recent absence was against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 13, which was prompted as a rest on the second game of back-to-backs.

Steph Curry averages 27.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 45.3%, including 40.9% from beyond the arc and 93.0% from the charity stripe.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has largely managed to stay injury free in his 15th NBA season. He has missed just three games so far, one of which was a rest. Curry, however, missed two games in November because of a knee injury. Gladly for all Warriors fans, he has managed to stay off of the injury report ever since.

Curry staying healthy is crucial for the Golden State Warriors as they are already short on the guard position because of injuries to key players. Chris Paul (broken left hand), Moses Moody (calf) and Gary Payton II (hamstring) all continue to be out. There is optimism, though, that all three will be available after the All-Star break.

How to watch Warriors vs. Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

The two teams faced off as recently as Jan. 24. Golden State won 134-112 behind Curry’s 25 points and Klay Thompson’s 24 points. The Hawks, however, were without Trae Young. He should be available Saturday.

