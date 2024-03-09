Is Steph Curry playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update for 2-time NBA MVP (March 9)

Steph Curry will not play on Saturday tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors star will miss his fourth game this season. The Warriors face a stern challenge ahead without their best player. Curry's availability had been critical to the team staying afloat after a torrid start.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 59 games. He has shot on 45/41/92 splits and given the Dubs a shot at a top-six finish. The Warriors are 33-29, 10th in the West, four games behind the sixth seed and three off the seventh.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry injured his right ankle during the Golden State Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He sustained the blow late in the fourth quarter as he dove down the lane for a kickout pass but rolled his ankle. He seemed in severe pain and exited the contest early.

Steph Curry injury update: When will Warriors star return? Exploring possible timeline

Steph Curry has avoided a significant injury. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed the MRI on Curry's injured ankle was "fine." The Warriors listing Curry for a sprained ankle suggests that he could return soon, but there could be a rehab time for Curry to recover from his injury.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, the ankle sprain could take 7-10 days to heal. Curry could return against the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies or Indiana Pacers. Those are the games scheduled between Mar. 18 to 22 for the Warriors.

Golden State will be without Curry against the Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and potentially the LA Lakers. It could be a huge blow in their attempt to climb up in the standings if Curry doesn't return for the Mavericks and Lakers games.

The Warriors need to win those series to have the upper hand in the standings in case the teams land up with the same record.

Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson must step up in Steph Curry's absence

It will be an uphill challenge for the Warriors to replace Curry's production. However, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson could compensate fairly for Curry's absence.

Kuminga is a legitimate second option since moving into the starting lineup, while Thompson has found a better rhythm after being demoted to the bench. Kuminga has averaged 16.5 points in his past 10 games, shooting 52.5%. Meanwhile, Thompson has tallied 18.8 ppg on 46/43/90 splits off the bench.