Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 1)

Steph Curry has been electric to begin the new season. The 35-year-old superstar has started the season playing like an MVP candidate and could find himself making an All-NBA First Team if he can keep up his current production level. Curry's next game will be against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 1.

At the time of writing, Curry is expected to participate against Sacramento. There is no mention of the superstar guard on his team's injury report heading into gameday. Curry's presence will ensure the Warriors have a significant amount of scoring gravity, putting the Kings' defense under enormous pressure.

In his first four games of the season, Curry is averaging 33.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range. The veteran guard is playing some of the best basketball of his career to begin the new season and should be applauded for his level of conditioning.

Golden State is aiming to win another championship this season. They want to maximize the final years of their current core. Having Curry playing at such an incredible level will certainly allow Steve Kerr's team to challenge at the highest level, assuming everybody stays healthy.

Steve Kerr has been impressed with Steph Curry's early season production for the Golden State Warriors

When speaking to the media following the Golden State Warriors' recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Steve Kerr heaped praise on Steph Curry's hot start to the new season.

“I don’t know what his numbers are, but he’s white-hot,” Kerr said. “It’s amazing watching him. He looks better than ever at 35. He puts the work in every summer. Keeps looking for ways to get better. He’s constantly searching for edges in his training. There’s a reason he’s Steph Curry. But, it’s stunning to watch.”

Steph Curry's offensive game is based on relentless off-ball movement, high-level shot-making, and on-ball creation. All three of those things require an elite level of conditioning, especially when you're in your mid-30s. Curry has clearly been putting in the work behind the scenes, and now, he's reaping the benefits of his dedication.

The superstar guard holds the keys to Golden State's chances of success. He's still a top-five player in the NBA and arguably the best point guard in the world. If Curry can continue to produce at his current level, there's no reason why Golden State can't add a fifth championship to their dynasty's resume.