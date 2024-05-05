"Is he subscribed to your pod?"- NBA fans clown Patrick Beverley with 'podcast subscription' jests for endorsing Anthony Edwards

Patrick Beverley has been the talk of the town in the NBA this week due to his questionable behavior during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' last game of the season against the Indiana Pacers. The veteran guard hit two fans with a basketball and then acted rudely toward a female ESPN reporter Malinda Adams. He declined to answer her questions simply because she was not subscribed to his podcast.

NBA fans haven't forgotten about the moment, and they were quick to call out Beverley again after the controversial player showed respect to his former teammate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

After Patrick Beverley said Edwards (Ant) was 'so tough,' several fans took this chance to clown him with 'podcast subscription' jests, remembering his controversy against the reporter.

"is he subscribed to ur pod?" one fan asked.

"Even if he's not subbed to the pod?" another one questioned.

"He said he doesn’t subscribe to your podcast. Sorry," somebody stated.

Some fans suggested Beverley's future might be canceled in the NBA, implying he should consider relocating to a different country to save face.

"You know you canceled right? idk if you heard," one fan wondered.

"Shanghai Sharks subscribed to the pod?" another fan asked.

"Have you started looking for housing in China?" somebody asked Beverley.

After several years of taking his actions too far, NBA fans have seemingly gotten tired of Patrick Beverley's antics.

Patrick Beverley earned harsh criticism from media members after controversial actions

Following his distasteful behavior on Thursday night, Patrick Beverley faced a lot of criticism from fans and media members alike. FS1's Nick Wright didn't hold back against the veteran player, calling him a clown on social media. He then escalated the criticism on live TV, walking through Beverley's biggest controversies over the years.

Brian Windhorst also responded to Beverley's actions after the video with ESPN reporter Malinda Adams went viral, warning him about the impending need for an apology.

According to Adams, the controversial player has now apologized to her:

"I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support. I am humbled. Patrick Beverley just called me and apologized. I appreciate it and accept it. The Bucks also reached out to apologize. I've been in news for over 40 years and kindness and grace always win."

Despite the widespread criticism, it's worth noting that contrary to an erroneous report suggesting Beverley was banned from future guest appearances on ESPN, a statement from the website clarified that the point guard isn't banned and never was.