Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update for former 6th Man of the Year Winner (April 5)

Tyler Herro is reportedly gearing up to make his return against the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Miami Heat guard has been out for almost six weeks with a foot issue. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, there's "optimism" that Herro could suit up against the Rockets.

He has missed the last 20 games. According to Charania, Herro has traveled on the team's three-game trip to Houston, Indiana and Atlanta. So even if he fails to make a comeback against the Rockets, Herro could be back in the next week against the Pacers or Hawks.

It gives the Heat a significant push, as it's the first time they could have the quartet of Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier on the floor together for a brief stretch. It could elevate the team's offense significantly ahead of a crucial stretch as Miami looks to avoid the play-in tournament.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Tyler Herro suffered a knee injury in his last game on Feb. 24 against the New Orleans Pelicans. It wasn't considered a long-term issue initially, as Herro was questionable to play the next few games. However, his absence was prolonged. While recovering, Herro also injured his right foot, leading to his eventual 20-game absence.

Tyler Herro Stats vs. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been one of Tyler Herro's favorite opponents. He's averaging 25.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 50/49/89 splits against the Western Conference team. Herro has been on the winning side in six of seven games against the Rockets.

He led the Heat to a 120-113 result in his last meeting with the Rockets on Jan. 8, with a 28-point outing on 50.0% shooting.

Herro's potential return on Friday comes at an ideal time, as the Heat offense continues to struggle for production from their star players. Miami also had its three-game winning streak snapped against the Sixers on Thursday.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets?

Bally Sports Sun and Space City Home Network will broadcast the Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets game. Fans can also watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center, the Rockets' homecourt.

The Heat are seventh in the East with a 42-34 record, while the Rockets are 11th in the West with a 38-38 record.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (uncertain), Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet will be among the marquee players in action.