Is Tyler Herro playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest injury update on Heat guard ahead of matchup (June 7, 2023)

Tyler Herro will not feature in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Miami Heat shooting guard has been out with a broken hand since Game 1 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, there was optimism that he will return to action during the Finals series.

Initial reports surrounding his injury targeted Game 3 as his return date. Despite earlier speculation that Herro could return for Game 2 in Denver, his injury comeback is on hold.

That was confirmed by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra before Game 3 on Tuesday that Herro's condition is still being evaluated, and he's considered day-to-day.

Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani Erik Spoelstra provides an update on Tyler Herro:



- He has NOT been cleared to play yet

- He is going through full contact workouts

In other words, he's not available to play Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets.

How will Miami Heat line up in Game 3 in Tyler Herro's absence?

Tyler Herro has been ruled out of Game 3.

Participating in a full-contact session didn't yield the deired outcome for Herro. With the Finals series level at 1-1, the Heat have exercised caution before reintroducing Herro to the lineup.

In Herro's absence, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson will take on the primary shooting guard roles for the Heat. Strus will receive the start, but DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) enthusiasts should consider including Robinson in their lineups due to his recent impressive performances and ability to heat up from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro's return to action for the Miami Heat is imminent, but Game 3 comes too soon for him. His injury rehabilitation may have had setbacks, but fans should be optimistic about seeing Herro back in action shortly.

In his absence, the Heat are level at a game apiece in their Finals series against the Nuggets. Miami won the crucial Game 2 111-108 on Sunday to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the series.

