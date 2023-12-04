Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Dec. 4)

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for the Indiana Pacers in-season tournament quarterfinal against the Boston Celtics on Monday. The All-Star guard missed the Pacers' win over the Miami Heat due to a respiratory infection. Haliburton has been Indiana's best player to begin the season, dominating as a scorer and playmaker.

Indiana faces a tough task in progressing to the in-season tournament's semifinals. The Celtics are among the favorites to win the tournament and are arguably the most talented team in the NBA. As such, the Pacers need Haliburton to stand any chance of securing a shock win.

Tyrese Haliburton isn't the only member of the Pacers roster listed as questionable heading into the game. Athletic forward Obi Toppin is dealing with a left ankle sprain and will be a game-time decision, while Jalen Smith continues to recover from injury. However, Boston will also be without a key contributor as Kristaps Porzingis continues to recover from injury.

In 16 games this season, Haliburton is averaging 27 points, 11.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 51.9% and 44.7% from the 3-point range. It's that type of production that could give the Celtics cause for concern and is why the Pacers will hope that the star guard is cleared to play.

Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a quick rebuild

Whenever a team enters a rebuilding phase, there's always a concern about how long it will take for them to return to relevancy. For some teams, it can take years. A quick look at the Detroit Pistons' struggles and years of being in a rebuild is a solid example of why those concerns are legitimate.

However, smart drafting and clever work in the trade market have allowed the Pacers to navigate a roster rebuild in a short period of time. Suddenly, Indiana has numerous young talents impacting games, while veterans like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner are being rewarded for their patience.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a big part of the Pacers' accelerated rebuilding. The decision to trade away Domantas Sabonis has worked for both sides, and the Pacers have not looked back. Rick Carlisle has also done a fabulous job in developing the talent at his disposal.

Nevertheless, the Pacers are years away from being a contending team. More moves will need to be made, and more internal developments will need to occur. Nevertheless, it's clear that Indiana is a team on the rise, and it won't be long before they contend in the Eastern Conference.