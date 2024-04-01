Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (April 1)

Tyrese Haliburton will play on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time NBA All-Star is not on the Indiana Pacers' injury report. Haliburton is yet to miss a game after enduring an injury-riddled stretch in January. He has missed 13 games this season, playing 62 times.

Haliburton has averaged 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.0 assists, shooting on 48/37/87 splits. The Pacers endured a mediocre run in March, averaging 16.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 9.1 apg, shooting on 43/27/90 splits.

However, Haliburton bounced back over the last five games, producing 18.6 ppg on 44/43/85 splits. His return to form is crucial for the Pacers as they hope to avoid the play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana is sixth in the East with a 42-33 record, only a game ahead of the seventh-placed Miami Heat and eighth-paced Philadelphia 76ers.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton injured his hamstring on Jan. 8 against the Boston Celtics. The All-Star guard slipped on a drive. It initially seemed like a season-ending blow, but it turned out to be a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Expand Tweet

Haliburton made his first return after a five-game absence but got ruled out again for another five-game stretch. The Pacers have gone 7-6 in his absence this season.

Tyrese Haliburton Stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 18.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 8.2 apg in nine games against the Brooklyn Nets, winning four times.

He had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 121-100 win on March 16 when the teams last met. Haliburton didn't shoot well, going 6 of 18, including 1-of-9 from 3. However, Pascal Siakam's 28-point night proved decisive, elevating the Pacers despite Haliburton's off night.

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers?

WWOR-My 9 and Bally Sports Indiana will broadcast the Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass with a subscription. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers' homecourt.

Indiana leads the season series 1-0 and is favored to make the sweep when the teams face off in a back-to-back set, starting Monday.

The Pacers are the favorites to win the game. They have more talent and a better record. Indiana is also coming off a 109-90 win against the LA Lakers, while the Nets lost 116-104 to LeBron James and Co.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Mikal Bridges will be among the marquee stars in action.