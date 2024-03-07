Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (March 7)

Tyrese Haliburton will play on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time NBA All-Star isn't on the Indiana Pacers' injury report. Haliburton has been relatively healthy lately, having played the last 16 games. Haliburton and the Pacers are battling for a top-six spot in the East, so his health is crucial.

In 50 games this season, he's averaged 20.8 points, a league-leading 11.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds, shooting on 48/38/85 splits. The Timberwolves are a tough defensive matchup, and Haliburton's offense will be decisive for the Pacers in their bid to cause an upset.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton had been dealing with a hamstring injury most recently. He sustained it against the Celtics on Jan. 8. It seemed like a near-season-ending blow but turned out to be a grade-I strain. Haliburton missed 10 games because of the ailments. He's missed 13 games for the Pacers this year.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Haliburton has played seven games against the Timberwolves, averaging 13.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 10.0 apg. He's only recorded one win against the Western Conference leaders, with the Sacramento Kings.

Haliburton and the Pacers last faced the Timberwolves in the 2022-23 season. He had 26 points, 15 assists and three steals in a 121-115 road loss.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers?

Local TV operators Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Indiana will cover the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game. Fans outside local regions can catch live action via NBA League Pass online. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers' homecourt.

The Timberwolves have lost two of their past three games but are coming off a 119-114 win. Meanwhile, the Pacers enter this game behind the same form in that stretch. Indiana secured a 137-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Minnesota will be the favorite, owing to its better season form. Indiana, on the other hand, will have homecourt advantage. It's a classic battle of defense vs. offense, with the Timberwolves entering the contest as the best defensive team, while the Pacers are second in the league on offense.

It's going to be a star-studded affair with multiple All-Stars in action. Tyrese Haliburton will lead the Pacers' charge, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will be the marquee players from the Timberwolves, along with DPOY favorite Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves are 43-19, #1 in the West, while the Paers are 35-28, eighth in the East.