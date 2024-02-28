Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Indiana Pacers 2x All-Star's status (February 28)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is set to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday in the first game of their season series.

The Pacers are coming off a 130-122 loss to the Toronto Raptors at home, snapping a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 outings.

The team's injury report includes two regular forwards, Doug McDermott and Aaron Nesmith, while Haliburton is set to play his 12th consecutive game after sitting out 10 of 11 due to a hamstring injury.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton experienced a hamstring strain at the 3:10 minute mark of the second quarter of the 133-131 win over the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8.

The injury occurred as he tried to drive past Derrick White, but Kristaps Porzingis' delayed defensive recovery forced Haliburton to abruptly stop his momentum, resulting in an unintentional split.

Unable to bear the weight on his legs, Haliburton required assistance to leave the court and was subsequently declared out for the rest of the game.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The 23-year-old guard has played the Pelicans seven times as a member of the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, going 4-3. He has averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 41.3% shooting, including 40.3% from beyond the arc on 6.2 attempts.

In his last game against the Pelicans, he struggled, finishing with 12 points, one rebound, six assists, two steals and a block on 4-of-12 shooting at 33.3% shooting, including 1-of-5 from the 3-point line at 20.0%.

The Pacers' elite offense revolves around their All-Star guard, whose strengths in pace and playmaking are key. His prowess in transition, coupled with his knack for making precise outlet passes, enables cutting opposition players to secure easy layups for teammates, positioning the Pacers among the best in transition and pace.

Additionally, he has shown marked improvement in half-court settings, compelling defenses to decide whether to double-team him.

This dilemma stems from the two-time All-Star's ability to either locate the open man, creating a 4-on-3 advantage or capitalizing on scoring opportunities himself.

Tyrese Haliburton significantly enhanced 3-point shooting further complicates the opposition's defensive approach, necessitating closer guarding.

With the pairing of Pascal Siakam and Bruce Brown following the offseason and trade deadline, the Pacers pose a threat to any team.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers?

The game between the Pelicans and Pacers will be nationally televised on ESPN, with local broadcast including, Bally Sports Indiana and New Orleans for home and away coverage.

The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial. The tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.