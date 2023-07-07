Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Hornets in NBA Summer League (7th July 2023)? Looking at Spurs' No.1 draft pick's debut game

No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama will make his highly anticipated summer league debut tonight, on July 7, as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets. The game is expected to draw in a massive TV audience given that many will see the 7' 5" French superstar play for the first time.

There was much uncertainty regarding whether he would play the Summer League after coming off a full season with the Metropolitans 92. Fortunately for NBA fans, after Wembanyama opted out of playing for France in the FIBA World Cup, he will now make his much-awaited Summer League debut in a Spurs jersey.

The moment marks a significant milestone in the young superstar's career, as he looks to make his presence felt leading up to the start of the regular season. With a big matchup against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller on tap, the pair will go head-to-head for the first time.

Those interested in watching can tune in at 6 pm Pacific Time (9 pm Eastern Time) on ESPN, with a pregame show preceding the highly anticipated game. So far, there has been no word yet on whether or not the franchise will have him under a minutes restriction or if he will be locked in for the entirety of Summer League.

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's expected Summer League minutes

2023 NBA Draft

As we have already seen in Summer League with the OKC Thunder and former No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, the budding young star hasn't played every game. Similarly, it seems Victor Wembanyama will also not play in every Summer League game either.

Considering that he's coming off a full professional season and last summer's shock injury to Chet Holmgren, Spurs could play it safe with the Frenchman. Whether that comes in the form of a minutes restriction, or he simply plays in a handful of games, only time will tell.

What we do know is that Victor Wembanyama has made it clear that he would like to hit the ground running in hopes of winning next season's championship. During a recent chat with media members, he spoke about the practices coach Gregg Popovich has been putting the team through to get them ready for the NBA season.

"I can't wait. Can't wait. The practices lately have been really intense. I made a little pause in basketball with the draft and stuff, couldn't really practice. I'm getting back in shape, and I can't wait. I'm having so much fun."

With a Friday showdown with Brandon Miller & the Hornets and a Sunday clash with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, it's safe to say Victor Wembanyama will have all eyes on him.

