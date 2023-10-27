Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest injury update from San Antonio Spurs (27th October)

The Victor Wembanyama era officially began on Wednesday night when the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener (126-119). The French big man spent 23 minutes on the floor and had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, on 6/9 shooting.

Victor Wembanyama told the media afterward:

"As I said before, we’re learning. It’s only our first regular season game together. We’re going to watch film and maybe this happened, but if we notice it on the film, the coaches and ourselves, the players will make whatever it takes to get better."

The Spurs stay home and welcome another Texan team on Friday, as they take on the Houston Rockets, who were decimated by the Orlando Magic in their season opener (86-116).

Victor Wembanyama is not listed on the injury report, so he is good to go for his second official NBA game. Devonte Graham (suspension) is the only San Antonio player on the injury report.

On the other hand, the Rockets have ruled three players out, namely Victor Oladipo (left tendon injury), Jock Landale (concussion) and Tari Eason (left lower leg injury). Houston will look to get back on track in their second road game of the season.

Victor Wembanyama frustrated by foul trouble in season opener vs the Mavs

Victor Wembanyama spent 23 minutes on the floor in his first official NBA game and the main reason for that was his foul trouble. Wembanyama was in foul trouble since the opening quarter and that prevented him from playing more minutes.

After the game, he shared his frustration about the foul trouble and admitted that he tried to do his best while playing through it.

"It might be frustrating, but always keeping your head up is good for my teammates. I can't show it on the court, and we learn every day."

Similarly, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich addressed Wembanyama's foul trouble and praised his performance despite his difficulty in finding some rhythm.

"One of the toughest things for a player is to get into foul trouble. You never get into a rhythm, you're in and out of the game and that sort of thing. I thought his maturity showed, even at a young age, where he came in with the last seven minutes and just played," Popovich told the media.

"We ran some stuff for him, he executed where a lot of guys would have been totally out of it by then because, as you said, were in foul trouble and didn't get the rhythm. I thought he had a wonderful outing considering that."

Heading into the second game of the season, Victor Wembanyama will have his sights set on spending more minutes on the floor while playing smarter defensively.