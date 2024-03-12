Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on ROY frontrunner's status (March 12)

Victor Wembanyama returned to the San Antonio Spurs lineup in a 112-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday after missing two games. The Spurs play Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. Wembanyama played 31 minutes, tallying 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, shooting 40.0%.

Despite the inefficient shooting night, he seemed to be in a good rhythm for most of the game. The Spurs are yet to update their injury report. Coach Gregg Popovich said he would get further updates on Wembanyama from him. The latter said he felt good coming off the injury, so he could be leaning towards playing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Wembanyama was dealing with a sprained right ankle. He may have sustained the injury when the Spurs met the Rockets on Mar. 2. Wembanyama has dealt with an ankle issue before, too. He had shoulder and hip injuries before that. The French center has missed nine games due to injury. The Spurs are 1-7 without the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Houston Rockets

Wembanyama has averaged 15.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 5.0 blocks against the Rockets in three games this season. The Spurs won the first game on Oct. 27 126-122 in overtime. However, the last two games didn't go their way.

Wembanyama's offensive struggles significantly impacted the Spurs' results in their losses against Houston. He had 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting last game. Wembanyama will hope he bounces back, especially with the Rockets missing Alperen Sengun.

Wembanyama may have found a decent rhythm in the last game, so Tuesday should be easy for him from that perspective.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Local TV operators Space City Home Network and KENS will cover the Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' homecourt. Fans can also catch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET.

The Rockets will be the favorites as they have been the better team this season. However, Sengun's absence could hurt them. They won't have many defensive options against Wembanyama.

The Rockets are 11th in the West with a 29-35 record, on a two-game winning streak. The Spurs are bottom-ranked with a 14-51 record. They are coming off three losses in their past four games.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama defiant after getting humbled by Trayce Jackson-Davis poster