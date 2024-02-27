Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Rookie of The Year frontrunner's status (February 27)

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is listed as available and will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the two teams' fourth and final matchup of their regular season series.

The Spurs, on a four-game losing streak, face the Western Conference's top team, the Wolves. In their last three matchups against the Wolves, the Spurs went 1-2, including a narrow 113-112 victory on Jan. 27.

Wembanyama has been outstanding, averaging 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.6 blocks over the last five games. The French rookie has achieved several historic milestones, including a rare "5 by 5" stat line, featuring at least five steals, eight assists, 10 rebounds, five blocks and 27 points.

Additionally, he has had back-to-back games with 5+ steals and 5+ blocks, joining Michael Jordan as the only players to accomplish the feat.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama, despite dealing with ankle and hip injuries, has played most of the Spurs' games.

However, in a pre-game warm-up before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23, he experienced an unusual incident, which led to an ankle sprain.

During practice on baseline drive moves, Wemby landed awkwardly on a ball boy's foot, which led to immediate discomfort. He headed to the locker room. The fact that he walked by himself suggested the injury was not severe.

He was held out of the game against the Dallas Mavericks as a "Coach's Decision" and subsequently missed an additional game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29.

Victor Wembanyama stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The 20-year-old phenom has played the Wolves thrice in his rookie season, averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks on 46.9% shooting, including 30.9% from beyond the arc.

He boasts a net rating of +26, with an offensive rating of 98.6 and a defensive rating of 106.4, despite the team's -4.8 rating.

A key matchup in the Spurs-Wolves game will feature French giants Wemby and Rudy Gobert. Gobert has led the Wolves to one of the league's top defenses this season, while the Frenchman is quickly establishing himself as one of the NBA's premier shot blockers.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The matchup between the best team in the Northwest Divison and the worst in the Southwest Divison will be aired locally on the Bally Sports Network North for home and SW-SA for away, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.