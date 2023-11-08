Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest injury report from San Antonio Spurs (8th November)

Victor Wembanyama has not missed a game in his young NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs. That trend will continue on Wednesday when the Spurs visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The Spurs are in a two-game losing skid after suffering defeats to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and the Indiana Pacers on Monday. “Wemby’s” debut at the famed Garden will be highly anticipated by basketball fans.

Many were suspecting that the Spurs, like they’ve done before with superstar players, could rest Wembanyama against the Pacers. He continued to play for the team on the second night of a back-to-back but struggled. The Frenchman only had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Although San Antonio allowed him to play, the team did monitor his minutes. Wembanyama saw action for just 21 minutes. When it looked like it was going to be a blowout loss, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich pulled the plug on the highly-touted rookie.

After a day of rest, the San Antonio Spurs will be excited to test their mettle against the New York Knicks, which made the playoffs last season. New York’s bruising frontline of Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein will be a big test for Victor Wembanyama.

Spurs forward Devin Vassell is doubtful due to a left adductor strain after missing the Pacers game. If he continues to ride the bench, the 7-foot-4 rookie will continue to have more scoring responsibilities on his plate.

Victor Wembanyama remains the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama struggled against the Dallas Mavericks in his debut for the San Antonio Spurs. He also had the same kind of performance versus the Indiana Pacers a few days ago. Despite the hiccups, he remains the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

DraftKings Sportsbook has him at -135 with OKC Thunder forward Chet Holmgren the closest pursuer. Holmgren is at +230. No other rookie is within sniffing distance of the two, making the ROY honors a likely two-man race.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. He is hitting 46.2% of his shots, including 32.4% (12-37) from behind the arc. The French phenom’s best game of the season was against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 when he erupted for 38 points. “Wemby” was incredibly the best player on the court that had Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Chet Holmgren, meanwhile, is averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. The former Gonzaga star is hitting 55.7% of his shots, including a ridiculous 53.8% (14-26) from deep.

Holmgren may be the only one who can prevent a season-long coronation of Victor Wembanyama as the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year.