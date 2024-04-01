Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on former NBA All-Star's status (April 1)

Zion Williamson will play on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns. The New Orleans Pelicans star is not on the team's injury report. Williamson has been healthy this season, missing only 11 games. He has already recorded his career-high for most appearances in a season. Williamson's previous best was 61 games in 2020-21.

The former No. 1 pick's health has been critical to the Pelicans' success this season. They are in the hunt to return to the playoffs after last year's heartbreak with a 45-29 record, the sixth-best in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 56//36/70 splits.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Williamson has only dealt with foot injuries this year that have contributed to his 11-game absence. He has played every game since missing the Feb. 10 contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans boast a 7-4 record in his absence this season.

Zion Williamson Stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Williamson has averaged 27.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.9 apg in seven games against the Suns, winning thrice. The Pelicans didn't find success against the Suns in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, despite Williamson's 24-point game on 64.7% shooting. New Orleans lost 123-109.

Zion Williamson key to Pelicans' hopes of leveling season series against Suns

Zion Williamson must have a solid performance to ensure the Pelicans prevail against the Suns and secure the season series. The burden on his shoulders would be more with Brandon Ingram ruled out. New Orleans will likely lean on "Point Zion" to elevate their offense against Phoenix and give the Pelicans a solid start. It will be crucial in the clutch, where the Suns have often struggled.

He may also have to guard Kevin Durant, which won't be easy. However, Williamson can use his physicality to make things difficult for KD. It should be an interesting battle between the two power forwards.

The Pelicans and Suns both need a win in this contest, with a top-six finish potentially on the line. A win for New Orleans keeps them in contention to clinch the season series and win a tie-breaker in case the teams have the same record after the regular season. A loss will see the Pelicans lose the season series, as the teams only play three times this year.

Two games separate the 45-29 Pelicans (sixth) and 44-31 Suns (eighth) ahead of Monday's contest.