"It ain’t going to be good for you": LeBron James confesses to threatening his accountant over potential money theft in dramatic revelation

LeBron James isn’t just an NBA superstar. He is also a savvy businessman with interests and investments in different fields. Forbes announced the LA Lakers superstar was worth a billion in June 2022.James, though, admits he is not a “risky” investor after growing up poor. He opened up on his wife Savannah’s “Everybody Crazy” podcast, which will drop on Tuesday, about a talk with his financial advisor:“My financial adviser, the first thing I told him when he wanted to manage my money was if you steal my money, bro, or if I'm broke, bro, I’m letting you know, bro, it ain’t going to be good for you.&quot;LeBron James relied only on her mother, Gloria James, and an uncle during his early childhood years. James’ father, Anthony McClelland, was absent, reportedly due to run-ins with the law. Even when James became a millionaire, he retained a “scarcity” mindset, a key foundation to his business empire.James continued that he remains as careful as ever, perhaps even more so because he “can’t start over.” According to him, he is “too far gone” to go broke.The warning must have worked for LeBron James, as his financial adviser remained on the level. James’ strategic and careful style has also made him a business tycoon.LeBron James has over $500 million in NBA career earningsLeBron James is the highest career earner in NBA history. Heading into the 2025-26 season, he has pocketed $528,695,302, according to Spotrac. For his 23rd campaign, he is on the LA Lakers’ payroll for $52,627,153.The Akron, Ohio, native signed his first contract in July 2003. He inked a three-year, $12.9 million deal to play for the hometown team. Three years later, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave him a max $60.4 million for four years.The love affair with Cleveland ended when he announced “The Decision” to take his talents to South Beach. He agreed to a six-year, $110 million sign-and-trade contract in 2010 to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.In 2014, LeBron James exercised an early termination option to void the remaining two years of his contract with the Heat. He returned to Cleveland and signed a two-year, $42.2 million deal. While still with the Cavs in 2016, the team gave him another three-year contract worth $100 million.James became a free agent after declining a $35.6 million option with the Cavaliers. As many predicted, he signed with the LA Lakers, where he has been since. Including the 2025-26 season, James has earned $346.6 million with the purple and gold team.