  "It's 'cause she's white": Ex-Laker Matt Barnes holds nothing back on hate around Caitlin Clark in honest assessment

“It’s ’cause she’s white”: Ex-Laker Matt Barnes holds nothing back on hate around Caitlin Clark in honest assessment

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 20, 2025 11:54 GMT
Ex-Laker Matt Barnes holds nothing back on hate around Caitlin Clark in honest assessment
Ex-Laker Matt Barnes holds nothing back on hate around Caitlin Clark in honest assessment (Credits: Getty)

Former LA Lakers forward Matt Barnes did not hold back when asked about the hate around Caitlin Clark. Barnes gave a glowing assessment of Clark and said he believes all the hate surrounding the Fever star is because she is white.

“I feel like there's a lot of hate on Caitlin Clark and it I think I think because it's cuz she's white cuz she's a hooper and she's going out there and bust people's a** every single night and it's this little pretty the little pretty petite uh country girl that you're not expecting,” Barnes said on “Skip Bayless Show” Tuesday (Timestamp: 1:02:45).
also-read-trending Trending
“Again … she's not super athletic, she's not super big, but boy can she shoot that ball, and she is must-watch TV.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Barnes believes Clark is comparable to Tiger Woods in terms of impact. Just like Woods brought out non-golf fans to his games, Clark is bringing out non-basketball fans to hers. He also mentioned that while Angel Reese is a great player, Clark is on a different level.

Barnes also believes that Clark’s impact has been beneficial to women throughout the WNBA and noted that the league’s viewership fell when she was injured earlier this season. Ticket prices also saw a lot of fluctuation when Clark was injured.

Caitlin Clark is on pace to break her own single-season assists record

Caitlin Clark burst onto the WNBA last year as a rookie, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Clark set the record for most assists in a single WNBA season with 337 assists in 2024.

This season, Clark looks better than ever, recording 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. If she continues at this pace, she will break the single-season assists record for the second year in a row. Clark has yet to record fewer than six assists this season and is only getting better with each passing game.

After losing to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, Clark & Co. will return to the floor to take on the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. This will be the first Aces-Fever game of the 2025 WNBA season.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
