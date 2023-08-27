"It's very difficult to not be enamored" - John Stockton once extolled Steph Curry's skillset even before he called himself the best point guard ever

Recently, on Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena," Steph Curry described himself as "the greatest point guard" alongside former NBA player Magic Johnson.

Earlier this year, on April 27, in an interview with Dan Dickau on the "Gonzaga Nation" podcast, former Utah Jazz guard John Stockton praised the Warriors guard while adding his reasons.

"When you watch Steph Curry, it's very difficult to not be enamored with that," Stockton said. "It's pretty special what he can do shooting, getting open; he 's one of the best of all time, frankly."

The Jazz legend is also regarded as one of the best point guards in the NBA. Stockton is a 10-time All-Star who became the league's assists leader for nine seasons straight.

At the time, the standard for elite point guards was Magic Johnson because he changed how a floor general would run a team's offense. He did so during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he was a pivotal piece in the team's dominance.

In Steph Curry's case, he changed how the game is played in the NBA to the point that his shooting prowess became the standard for every team in the league. All of a sudden, spacing is critical in offensive sets as it opens up multiple opportunities for quality looks.

Michael Jordan's take on the Magic Johnson and Steph Curry debate

In ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith mentioned the text he received from Michael Jordan regarding his take on the greatest point guard debate between Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

"Although greatest of anything is always a debate," Jordan said, "I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, and what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to seriously have a debate."

Additionally, Jordan also included in his text further reasoning behind his take.

"Steph curry is by far the greatest shooter of all time," Jordan said. "Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates, he's a career 45 percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game."

"It's a point guard stat, to be honest, Magic was the best ... By the way, Magic has five NBA championships," Jordan added.

Entering his 15th season in the league, the Warriors star still has a number of seasons left in the tank to cement his position as the greatest point guard of all time.

