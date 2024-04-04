“It’s your fault bro”: NBA fans rebuke Doc Rivers’ alleged excuses in back-to-back losses

Since taking over as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers has posted a .500 record. Following a second head-scartching loss this week, NBA fans began to bash the longtime coach.

At this time of year, contenders are looking to build positive momentum into the playoffs. However, that hasn't been the case for the Bucks. After losing to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, they followed it up by losing to the heavily depleted Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the second loss, Doc Rivers made some comments about professionalism on the road. This led to fans pouring in on social media calling him the root of the Bucks' problems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Time for Giannis to get another coach fired," wrote X user @analleline.

"Bro acts like he isn’t the one making decisions," X user @SixersShowYo wrote.

X user @_AIILove said, "playoffs not even here yet and he’s already scapegoating."

"Haha. Hes probably the most overrated coach of all time," said X user @ElCalifornio07.

Before Doc Rivers took over as head coach, the Bucks had a 30-13 record under Adrian Griffin. Since the change, the team's record sits at 15-15.

With just a couple games left in the regular season, Milwaukee is close to losing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic are within two games of moving ahead of them.

Doc Rivers called out by former player following losing skid

When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard in the offseason, many expected them to be a legitimate title contender. After how things have unfolded in recent weeks, many are starting to question if they have what it takes to compete for a championship this season.

Following these back-to-back losses, Doc Rivers have been called out by multiple people in and around then NBA. Among those to do so if a former player coached by Rivers, Kendrick Perkins.

"It's unacceptable," Perkins said. "And you're not going to blame Giannis. You wanted Damian Lillard, you got him. You wanted a new coach, you got Doc Rivers. And now, where is the leadership?"

These comments hit much deeper when looking at where they're coming from. Perkins is someone who knows Rivers well from their time together on the Boston Celtics.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Bucks are not trending in the direction they want to be. Now, they have just two weeks to get themselves right mentally and physically if they want any shot at contention.

Milwaukee made the move to bring in Rivers for his experience. Given how things have unfolded since his arrival, it could be a move the organization is having second thoughts about.